Seattle Mariners prospect Korbyn Dickerson is already attracting attention

Though he's likely still a couple of seasons away from the Major Leagues, Mariners prospect Korbyn Dickerson has impressed team management in a very short amount of time. He's being viewed as one of the truly special players in Seattle's blossoming farm system, and he's expected to take leaps and bounds in 2026.

Dickerson is a 22-year-old outfielder, selected in the fifth round of the 2025 MLB Draft (No. 152 overall), and signed with the Mariners for $461,000. In the minors, he posted a .429 batting average over seven games playing for the Inland Empire 66ers, the Mariners' Single-A affiliate. Earlier in the season, he had been with the Modesto Nuts, the Mariners' High-A affiliate, after coming from the Arizona Complex League Mariners.

Before being drafted, the Louisville, Kentucky native thrived at Indiana University, earning First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025. During that season with the Hoosiers, he smacked19 home runs and collected 77 RBI.

The Mariners' youth movement is on its way

Trinity's Korbyn Dickerson hits in a run against McCracken.May 14, 2022 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dickerson fits right in with names like Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes, Kade Anderson, and Jorger Bautista as players all around 19-23 who represent the next generation of Mariners. He's barely played pro ball, and he's being mentioned by top media outlets.

"After recording just 22 plate appearances in two years at Louisville, Dickerson transferred to Indiana and hit .314/.381/.632 with 19 home runs and 77 RBI in 56 games to give his draft stock a massive boost," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote on Dec 23. "A well-rounded prospect with plus tools across the board, he has a chance to develop into a 20/20 player with the defensive chops to stick in center field."

