Here's Where Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert Finished in American League Cy Young Voting
After a phenomenal season for the Seattle Mariners, ace pitcher Logan Gilbert finished sixth in the American League Cy Young voting. The results were released on Wednesday night.
Tarik Skubal, the Detroit Tigers ace and Seattle U product, won the award, receiving every first-place vote. Seth Lugo of the Kansas City Royals was second while Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians was third.
Gilbert also finished behind Cole Ragans of the Royals and Corbin Burnes of the Baltimore Orioles.
In total, Gilbert received 25 possible points.
Alex Speier of the Boston Globe came forward and said he was the lone person to give Gilbert a second-place vote.
Gilbert's sixth-place finish likely doesn't properly reflect his season. Though he went 9-12, saddled with multiple losses because of the M's inept offense, he made the All-Star team and posted a 3.23 ERA.
Gilbert led all of baseball in innings pitched at 208.2 and struck out 220 batters in those innings.
Since making his debut back in 2021, Gilbert has become one of the better pitchers in the American League. He's 41-30 lifetime with a 3.60 ERA. He helped the Mariners to the playoffs in the 2022 season and is a huge reason why they stayed in contention until the final week in 2024.
Gilbert pairs with Luis Castillo, George Kirby, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo to make up one of the best rotations in all of baseball.
As the M's move through the offseason, they'll be looking to add more pieces on the offensive side of the coin.
