Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert Throwing in Pregame Warmups
The ace of the Seattle Mariners starting rotation could be closer to a return than originally expected.
Logan Gilbert was placed on the 15-day injured list April 26 one day after he was pulled early from a start against the Miami Marlins. The initial diagnosis was a Grade 1 right elbow flexor strain. The timeline for Gilbert had him shut down from throwing for two weeks before being reassessed for a throwing and rehab program.
Per a video posted on "X" from Seattle Sports' Shannon Drayer, Gilbert might be a little ahead of schedule. He was throwing warm-up pitches before a game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
There wasn't a concrete date provided on Gilbert's return, but a June or July return was expected if there were no further setbacks in his injury.
Seattle president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto went on MLB Network on Friday and said that Gilbert's injury wasn't as serious as the team initially thought. He followed that up by saying both Gilbert and fellow starting pitcher George Kirby could both return by the end of May. Kirby is set to begin his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday.
It's only warm up throws, but the fact that Gilbert is already tossing a baseball ahead of the initial two-week shutdown timeline is a good sign that Dipoto's comments could come to fruition.
Gilbert had a 2.37 ERA this season with 44 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched across six starts before being shut down. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2024. Gilbert had a 3.23 ERA and fanned 220 batters across 208.2 innings pitched in 33 starts that year.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
ANDRES MUNOZ TIES FRANCHISE HISTORY IN LATEST OUTING: The 2024 All-Star has been nearly perfect this season and has matched an incredible team mark as a result. CLICK HERE
MARINERS WIN EIGHTH CONSECUTIVE SERIES WITH 2-1 VICTORY OVER RANGERS: Luis Castillo had his second quality start in a row to lift the Mariners to their fifth consecutive win against the Rangers. CLICK HERE
MARINERS STARTING PITCHER GEORGE KIRBY SET TO BEGIN REHAB ASSIGNMENT: The Mariners 2023 All-Star will start for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers against the Las Vegas Aviators. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.