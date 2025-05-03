Seattle Mariners Starter George Kirby Set to Begin Rehab Assignment Sunday
One of the Seattle Mariners most important players will take a massive step toward his return to the major league roster.
Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby has been out since March 7 with right shoulder inflammation. He began the season on the 15-day injured list and has been steadily working his way back. He had a live bullpen session on April 28 that he described as "nasty." The next step in his recovery will be a rehab assignment, which he will begin Sunday according to a report from Seattle Times writer Adam Jude.
George will begin his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers and will join the team on a road trip against the Las Vegas Aviators.
Kirby had a 3.53 ERA across 33 starts in 2024. He struck out 179 batters across 191 innings pitched.
Seattle's starting rotation was the pinnacle of health last season. It was the only staff that had four pitchers start 30 or more games and had seven pitchers start across the entire season.
The Mariners have already had seven pitchers start for team this season and will exceed that number when Kirby is activated off the injured list and makes his 2025 debut.
Seattle's rotation hasn't been as dominant as it typically is this season. The injuries to Kirby and ace Logan Gilbert (Grade 1 right elbow flexor strain) haven't helped in that regard.
The plan is for Kirby to get two-to-three rehab starts before the Mariners activate him off the injured list. Based on that timeline, it would be roughly two-and-a-half to three weeks before Kirby returns.
Seattle's pitching staff already received a huge boost when Matt Brash was activated off the injured list Saturday. And when Kirby is nearing his return, the staff will be closer to being 100% for the first time this season.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS STARTING PITCHER BRYAN WOO PRAISES CATCHER CAL RALEIGH: Woo took time after his one-hitter against the Texas Rangers to highlight the Platinum Glove-winning catcher. CLICK HERE
MATT BRASH ACTIVATED OFF 15-DAY INJURED LIST: Brash has been out for over a year while recovering from Tommy John surgery; his season debut will be his first time pitching in a game since Sept. 30, 2023. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SEND PITCHER FRESH OFF MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUT OUTRIGHT TO TRIPLE-A: Mariners pitcher Sauryn Lao was sent back to the Tacoma Rainiers several days after he was designated for assignment. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.