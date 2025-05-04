Seattle Mariners Closer Ties Franchise History in Latest Scoreless Outing
Seattle Mariners' All-Star closer Andres Munoz has been nearly perfect this season. Through 16 appearances, Munoz has yet to give up a run. His latest scoreless inning came in a 2-1 win against the Texas Rangers on Saturday. He picked up his 12th save as the M's moved to 20-12 through 32 games.
According to postgame notes shared by Mariners PR, his 16 scoreless outings to begin the season are tied for the most in team history. Munoz shares the record with Marc Rzepczynski, who accomplished it in 2017.
An All-Star last season, Munoz had a 2.12 ERA in 60 appearances. He struck out 77 batters in 59.1 innings pitched. He had 22 saves in 27 appearances.
This season, Munoz has 20 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched to go with his 0.00 ERA and 12 saves. He's allowed three base runners in his last seven appearances (all walks). He only has one outing this season where he hasn't registered a strikeout and has held opposing batters to a .100 average. He was named the American League Reliever of The Month on Friday.
The Mariners bullpen has been heavily taxed so far this season, but Munoz has helped stabilize the unit, and he got some help on Saturday as Matt Brash was activated from the injured list.
He fired a scoreless inning in the M's win as well.
The Mariners and Rangers will finish out their series on Sunday morning at 11:35 a.m. PT.
