All-Star Andres Munoz Admits How He Was Tipping Pitches Against New York Yankees
On Thursday night, Seattle Mariners All-Star closer Andres Munoz blew a save against the New York Yankees in a game the Mariners ultimately lost 6-5 in extra-innings.
The Yankees admitted after the game that they knew when Munoz was throwing a slider, but they did not say what the "tell" they picked up was.
After looking at video, Munoz says it had to do with the placement of his hands. This was reported by Tim Booth of the Seattle Times:
Muñoz said it had to do with the placement of his hands when he came to a set position. He believes either the Yankees first base coach or the runner at first base was able to see how his fingers were placed on the ball because his glove and hands were coming set above his right shoulder.
Despite the rough outing against the Yankees, it's been an excellent first half for Munoz, who just made his second straight All-Star Game. He's 3-1 with a 1.54 ERA, striking out 45 batters in 35.0 innings, entering play on Saturday.
Munoz will be joined by three other members of the Mariners at the All-Star Game including Randy Arozarena, Bryan Woo and Cal Raleigh. Raleigh will start the game while Woo could end up as the American League starting pitcher.
The All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday night at 5 p.m. PT. The Mariners will finish out the first half of the season on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers with first pitch coming at 10:40 a.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is live in New York for the series with the Yankees and he talks about the frustration of the first two games, but says Seattle can still accomplish what it needs to. Furthermore, it's a packed guest list as Ben Williamson stops by, as does George Kirby's high school coach! Also, Joe Doyle of Overslot talks about the M's and the No. 3 pick in the draft. CLICK HERE:
PITCH-TIPPING? What was going on with Andres Munoz and his pitch-tipping on Thursday, and who is to blame for how it all transpired? CLICK HERE:
POSSIBLE BLOCKBUSTER? Jon Morosi of MLB.com has planted the seeds of a possible big deal between the Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks, but it's not necessarily the one you were expecting. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.