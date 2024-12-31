Seattle Mariners AL West Rivals a 'Front Runner' For Slugger Anthony Santander
In a little under two months, pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training and mark the beginning of the 2025 season.
The Seattle Mariners are still trying to figure out who their starting second and third baseman will be for Opening Day. And while they're still sorting that out, there's still moves the Mariners' rivals in the American League West can make.
The AL West has been one of the more active divisions in baseball this offseason. And the Los Angeles Angels have made a surprising number of moves. On top of being one of the three teams expressing the greatest interest in Korean free agent Hyeseong Kim (Seattle being another), they're also reportedly interested in one of the best power hitters available in free agency.
According to a story from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Los Angeles and the Toronto Blue Jays are considered the "front runners" for outfielder/designated hitter Anthony Santander. The same story said that the Detroit Tigers consider Santander a backup option if their plans to sign third baseman Alex Bregman fall through.
Santander is coming off a season where he hit just .235 but recorded single-season career highs in home runs (44) and RBIs (102).
Santander has a market value of five years, $88.68 million according to Spotrac. Los Angeles has already made decent additions in the offseason by trading for Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves and signing starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $63 million deal.
Santander would provide the Angels with a stark power upgrade. And that doesn't spell anything good for the Mariners.
