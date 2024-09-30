Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics Legend Throws Out First Pitch in Season Finale
SEATTLE — The Seattle Marines wrapped up their respective seasons on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners prevailed over the Athletics 6-4 and finished the season 85-77.
But Sunday not only marked the end of the year, it marked the end of the A's' time in Oakland and possibly the end of an amazing rivalry as fans have come to know it.
The Athletics will play in Sacramento for the next several seasons and will be referred to as just the "Athletics" with no identifying city while their stadium in Las Vegas is being built.
Seattle and Oakland have been locked in a rivalry since the Mariners' inception in 1977 as members of the American League West. The most iconic period of the rivalry was the early 2000's, which included the 2002 "Moneyball" Athletics team and the 2001 American League Championship Series Seattle team.
It was only fitting on Sunday that a player that had history with both franchises would throw out the ceremonial first pitch in the final game between the two teams (before Oakland moves).
Wearing a split jersey with that was half Athletics on the left side and half Mariners on the right, Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson threw out the first pitch to Seattle manager Dan Wilson.
Henderson is the MLB's all-time leader in steals (1,406), runs scored (2,295) and lead-off home runs (81). The 1990 AL MVP is most famous with his time in Oakland. He began his 25-year career with the Athletics and had three stints with the team (1979-84, 1989-93, 1998). He helped lead Oakland to its last World Series title in 1989. He played with Seattle in Year 22 of his quarter-century long career in 2000. He and Wilson were teammates during that season as the Mariners got to the ALCS.
Coinciding with Henderson's appearance was a video package that the Mariners played before the legend's pitch that honored the Athletics' 57 years in the Bay Area of California.
There was also a group of Oakland fans after the game that gathered in the front rows behind third base with signs. There were chants of "Let's go, Oakland," "sell the team" and some chants that were less-than-favorable and were directed to team owner John Fisher.
The rivalry will continue as the Athletics will continue to play in the AL West in Sacramento and Las Vegas (barring any expansion and realignment). But without the Oakland Coliseum involved, it just won't feel the same.
