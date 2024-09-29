Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto Commends Outfield
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will wrap up the season on Sunday without a postseason berth for the 22nd time in 23 years. The eighth time in nine years under current President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto (who served as General Manager from 2015-2021).
The fact the Mariners missed out on the postseason is all the more disappointing when considering the team led the American League West by 10 games in mid-June.
Dipoto spoke before Seattle's game against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday and commented on a lot of factors regarding the status of the team. He mentioned roster construction, veteran leadership, Dan Wilson's performance as manager and much more in the near-30-minute media scrum.
Another thing Dipoto mentioned was the Mariners' current outfield of Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez, Victor Robles and Luke Raley. He offered a vote of confidence for that core and seemed to indicate that would be the team's outfield for the near-future.
"Our outfield moving forward, I think you're looking at it," Dipoto said. "Signing (Robles) to an extension. And Julio is really showing us over the last six weeks what he has always done. When he's him, he's right. And bringing Randy in at the trade deadline is a positive thing for us. And Luke Raley had a terrific year. In many ways ... he was probably as exciting a player as we had on the field often."
Dipoto said later in the interview that the team has some holes to address, but it's pretty evident that he doesn't view the outfield as one of them.
Arozarena has been speculated to be a potential salary-dump candidate should Seattle opt to go in that direction. He signed a one-year, $8.1 million in the 2024 offseason with the Tampa Bay Rays and avoided arbitration. He's scheduled for a third arbitration year in 2025.
But, based on Dipoto's comments, it looks like the outfield that the Mariners have had since the trade deadline is what fans should expect going forward.
But plans can always change.
