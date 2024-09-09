Seattle Mariners, Seahawks Combine For History Not Seen in Last 30 Years on Sunday
Sunday was a good day for Seattle sports fans.
First, the Mariners beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-4 at Busch Stadium. With the win, they moved to 73-71 on the year. Seattle is now just 3.5 games back of the final wild card spot with 18 games to play. They are 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
Then, the Seattle Seahawks opened up the Mike Macdonald-era with a win, beating the Denver Broncos 26-20. They are 1-0 and certainly look like they've improved the defense, a major issue over the last few seasons.
It's not just that the Mariners and Seahawks won on the same day, but it's how they won. The team's combined to do something not seen in more than 30 years.
Per Mariners stat-man Alex Mayer on social media:
The @Mariners (W 10-4) & @Seahawks (W 26-20) each won by the same margin of victory (+6) on the same day for the first time since Sept. 19, 1993: Mariners won 4-1 vs. Royals & Seahawks won 17-14 at Patriots. #TheMayerGWS
Both the Mariners and Seahawks will have Monday to celebrate their victories. The M's are headed back to the West Coast after a 5-5 road trip. They'll open up a nine-game homestand on Tuesday night when they take on the scorching hot San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park.
As for the Seahawks, they'll get ready to fly East when they take on the New England Patriots on Sunday morning at 10:05 a.m. PT.
