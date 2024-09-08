UPDATE: Seattle Mariners Provide Injury Update on Luis Castillo After M's Win
UPDATE: The Mariners have said it was an ankle injury and that Castillo will get an MRI upon return to Seattle. Neither Dan Wilson or Castillo wanted to speculate on the severity, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com: The Mariners beat the Cardinals, 10-4, to move to 73-71 on Sunday.
The Seattle Mariners took an early 7-0 lead on Sunday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals, but all was not good as starting pitcher Luis Castillo exited his start in the bottom of the fourth inning.
According to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, Castillo appeared to injure his ankle.
Luis Castillo is exiting this game in an extremely abrupt fashion after appearing to twist his left ankle on his 59th pitch of the game here in the 4th inning.
Mitch Garver immediately called for Mariners head athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson.
Castillo threw 3.0 innings, striking out three. He gave up two runs. An All-Star in 2023, Castillo is 11-12 this year with a 3.64 ERA. He's struck out 175 batters in 175.1 innings. "The Rock" is an anchor in the M's rotation, pairing with Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo to make up the best - and deepest - rotation in baseball.
The Mariners will be in a precarious situation moving forward. Entering play at 5.5 games back in the American League West, and 4.5 games back in the wild card race, they need Castillo if they want to make a last push. However, given the amount of time remaining in the season, any injured list stint could cost him the rest of the season.
Castillo is in the eighth year of his career with the Cincinnati Reds and Mariners. He was acquired by Seattle at the trade deadline in 2022, helping them make the playoffs for the first time since 2001. He also won a game in the playoffs.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas releases this episode a day early. He spoke about why the M's should let Jerry Dipoto go, only to have the M's bring him back right after the episode was recorded. Despite that, you should still listen as we got great perspective on what the M's are going through from Adnan Virk of the MLB Network and Tom Caron of NESN. Also, Brady discusses what kind of spending ownership should engage in moving forward. CLICK HERE:
M's to BRING BACK DIPOTO: The Mariners have made a big decision about their future. CLICK HERE:
CONGRATS, GENO!: Congratulations are in order for former Mariners third baseman Geno Suarez, who hit a historic home run earlier this week for the Diamondbacks. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: