Seattle Mariners Announce Giveaway, Fireworks Schedule For 2025 Season at T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners aren't quite ready to take the field yet in 2025, as they still have a ton of work to do re-make a roster that finished 1.0 game out of the playoffs in 2024.
However, the marketing staff is already in mid-season form. On Thursday, the organization announced their giveaway and fireworks schedules for the 2025 campaign at T-Mobile Park.
The team announced the following in a press release:
Opening Month Giveaways
The Mariners will be home at T-Mobile Park for 18 of their first 30 games to open the 2025 season and the opening month is packed with exciting new giveaways.
- March 27 (Opening Day) – Magnetic Schedules
- March 28 – Randy Arozarena Crossed-Arm Hoodie
- March 29 – Hello Kitty Bucket Hat
- March 31-April 2 – Julio Rodríguez “Bat Flip” Bobblehead (3-day giveaway)
- April 7-9 – Cal Raleigh Bobblehead (3-day giveaway)
- April 25 – City Connect Captain’s Hat
Fireworks Nights Presented by T-Mobile
The Mariners are once again partnering with T-Mobile to present a series of 6 postgame firework shows at T-Mobile Park this summer.
- May 30 vs. Minnesota
- June 13 vs. Cleveland
- July 3 vs. Kansas City
- July 18 vs. Houston
- August 1 vs. Texas
- September 12 vs. Los Angeles-AL
Other 2025 highlights include Steelheads Cap Night on June 14 vs. Cleveland, J.P. Crawford Basketball Jersey Night on July 5 vs. Pittsburgh, Drone Show Night Presented by Muckleshoot Casino Resort on Aug. 22 vs. the Athletics and a Logan Gilbert Funko POP! 3-day giveaway from Sept. 8-10 vs. St. Louis.
That's certainly a good set of things for fans to get excited about. It's interesting to note that there is an Arozarena-themed giveaway. There had been lots of chatter earlier this offseason about the idea of potentially trading Arozarena to save money.
Would the baseball people have allowed that giveaway to go through if they thought there was an even a chance at moving on from him?