Seattle Mariners Announce Major Uniform-Related Change For 2025 Season
The Seattle Mariners are making a significant change to their uniforms for the 2025 season, as they announced on Thursday that they are adding a uniform patch partner: Nintendo America.
Our jerseys are leveling up!
We are excited to expand our long-standing relationship with @NintendoAmerica, with jerseys featuring Nintendo at home and Nintendo Switch 2 on the road.
“Nintendo and the Mariners have been inextricably linked since 1992,” Seattle Mariners President of Business Operations Kevin Martinez said in a press release. “Now, each time the Mariners take the field, our jersey sleeves will help serve as a reminder of all that Nintendo of America has done for the Northwest community and the team. There isn’t a better partnership in Major League Baseball. We are grateful for our incredible relationship with Nintendo.”
The Mariners were owned by Nintendo America from 1992-2016 before they sold their majority share to the Baseball Club of Seattle, which is represented by John Stanton.
The Mariners ditched their road gray jerseys before the 2024 season, but they haven't done anything significant to their uniform set since they added the Sunday cream alternates in 2016.
The patch will make its debut on Opening Day, which is March 27 at T-Mobile Park. The M's will take on the A's that day and it will be the first game that the A's have played while not representing Oakland since 1967. The team is moving to Las Vegas, but is playing a few years in Sacramento as a pit stop.
The Mariners went 85-77 last season.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he talks about the M's losing the advantage of the Japanese market, the Mitch Haniger situation and if he's bothered by the team's sluggish spring record. Also, he sits down with @MarinerMuse to talk about the team, roster and bullpen battles, and much more. CLICK HERE:
MITCH LIKELY TO IL? As he deals with a shoulder injury, Mitch Haniger is a "strong possibility" to start the year on the injured list. CLICK HERE:
KIRBY RECOVERY: George Kirby hasn't started throwing yet, but here's the latest in his plan for recovery. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.