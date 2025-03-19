Seattle Mariners' Outfielder Reportedly a "Strong Possibility" to Open Season on Injured List
After a disappointing 2024 season, Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is looking for a bounce back 2025. However, that bounce back campaign is looking like it's going to start with a trip to the injured list.
Per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times:
Across the way, outfielder Mitch Haniger was back in uniform, preparing to participate in some of the on-field pregame work before Tuesday’s game vs. the Brewers. Haniger has been bothered by left shoulder soreness and hasn’t played in a game since March 8. With only a handful of games before opening day, there is a strong possibility that Haniger will start the season on the 10-day injured list.
While a disappointment for Haniger, this would actually be a decent resolution for the Mariners, who are facing a roster crunch as Opening Day looms.
Mitch Garver and Dylan Moore appear to be locks on the bench, while Rowdy Tellez and Miles Mastrobuoni have made strong cases for roster spots. If Haniger is healthy and on the roster, the team is faced with jettisoning one of them, whereas an injured list stint allows them to kick the issue down the road.
Haniger is owed $15.5 million this year, so it's unlikely that the team wants to designate him for assignment, even after he posted a tough year in 2024.
Haniger, 34, is headed into the ninth full season of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Mariners and San Francisco Giants. A career .250 hitter, he was an All-Star for the M's in 2018 and hit 39 homers back in 2021. He hit only .208 last season with 12 homers and 44 RBI.
The Mariners open the regular season on March 27 at home against the Athletics.
