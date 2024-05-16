Mariners Appear to Dodge Serious Injury After J.P. Crawford Gets Hit in Rehab Game
The Seattle Mariners appear to be able to breathe a sigh of relief as reports indicate that shortstop J.P. Crawford did not suffer a serious injury in Wednesday's rehab game at Triple-A Tacoma.
Crawford, who is rehabbing an oblique injury and is close to activation, was hit on the hand/wrist area and immediately left the game. You can see the video below from @MiLBMariners.
Oh no. J.P. Crawford leaving the game after getting HBP.
The positive news came after the game from Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Update on J.P. Crawford: Sounds like the Mariners have low concern with his right hand/wrist after tonight’s HBP at Triple-A Tacoma.
How that impacts his status to be activated this weekend remains unclear, but he appears to have dodged a significant injury.
The Mariners are off on Thursday before heading East for a 10-game road trip against the Orioles, Yankees and Nationals. It sounds certain that Crawford will be able to play on that road trip as expected, but it remains to be seen if he'll be activated for Friday's game.
In his absence, the Mariners have been utilizing Dylan Moore at shortstop. Once Crawford comes back, the team can go back to exploiting Moore's versatility, using him in the outfield and at second base as well.
Crawford was out to a slow start this season, hitting just .198 with two home runs through his first 86 at-bats, but he is a catalyst of the M's lineup and a leader defensively that they certainly need back.
In his eighth year in the big leagues, Crawford is a career .250 hitter who really had a nice year in 2023. He hit .266, popped a career-high 19 homers and led the American League in walks with 94.
The Mariners play the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET.