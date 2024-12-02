Seattle Mariners Backup Catcher Mitch Garver Named Trade Candidate by MLB.com
The Seattle Mariners have several holes in the lineup that need to be figured out before Opening Day on March 27, 2025.
The Mariners reportedly have less than $20 million to spend to find the answers at first, second and third base. Which means to find the answers, they'll likely have to look in the trade market.
The Winter Meetings are coming up from Dec. 9-12 in Dallas and all 30 teams will be present. Seattle President of Baseball Operations was reportedly spotted talking with Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer at the MLB General Manager Meetings in November, leading to speculation that the two sides might make a deal sometime in the offseason.
So far, no deal has been struck between the two clubs, but there's a chance the ball could get rolling during those meetings.
According to a story by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, one of the Mariners' best trade pieces might be their backup catcher.
Feinsand went over one trade candidate from every team, and Mitch Garver was listed as Seattle's trade candidate.
Garver was signed to a two-year, $24 million deal last season. It was the largest free-agent deal given to position player during Dipoto's near-decade-long tenure in the Mariners' front office. Garver didn't play well in 2024 and hit .172 with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs.
Feinsand had the following assessment on Garver in his story:
Garver’s first year in Seattle didn’t go well: He hit .172 with a .627 OPS after signing a two-year, $24 million deal with the Mariners last December. Cal Raleigh is locked in as the Mariners’ No. 1 catcher, leaving Garver as a part-time DH. Garver was a key contributor to the Rangers’ championship team in 2023, when he belted 19 home runs with an .870 OPS in 87 games, so it’s possible his subpar '24 was a hiccup rather than the new norm. Seattle would likely need to pick up part of the contract to get anything of value in return.
There would be several benefits to moving off of Garver for the Mariners. It would clear up at least some of his $12.5 million salary in 2025. It would also open an avenue for top prospect Harry Ford to make his debut on the major league roster.
But Garver's career has often had an up-and-down trajectory. And often times his bad seasons are followed by solid ones.
Seattle's starting catcher, Cal Raleigh, caught more innings than any other backstop in baseball in 2024. Having a backup is invaluable given Raleigh's high-usage. And considering Garver has a mutual option in 2026, the Mariners could ride with the 2023 World Series champion again in the combo backup catcher/designated hitter role in 2025.
