Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles Have Had Trade Talks Involving Luis Castillo
The Seattle Mariners infield remains the organization's biggest question mark a little more than a month until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training.
The Mariners entered the offseason needing starters at second and third base, were looking for a first baseman to pair with Luke Raley and needed to fill some spots in the front end of the bullpen.
Seattle missed out on several solutions to their infield problems and has only been confirmed to extend contract offers to two players: first baseman Carlos Santana and middle infielder Hye-seong Kim. Both players signed elsewhere.
But there could be movement in the following days based on a report from MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
In a recent appearance on the network, Morosi said the Mariners and Baltimore Orioles have talked "before and in recent days" about a deal that would send veteran starting pitcher to Baltimore.
The Orioles' starting pitching rotation was the area in clear need of improvement going into the offseason. Baltimore missed out on Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Blake Snell, Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet and hasn't been one of the teams mentioned in the running for Japanese ace Roki Sasaki.
Baltimore also has several quality players on the roster who would fill holes Seattle has on its roster.
Jordan Westburg is young, cheap, under team control for several years, plays third base and is coming off a season where he hit .264 to go with 18 home runs and 63 RBIs.
Ryan Mountcastle plays first base and hit .271 with 13 home runs brought in 63 runs in 2024. He's also a right-handed bat, making him a natural platoon partner for Raley. But he's more expensive (estimated $6 million salary in 2025, according to Spotrac) and is set to hit free agency after 2026.
There's also been speculation the Mariners could trade Castillo for prospect Coby Mayo. But Seattle has already reportedly turned down a trade offer from the Boston Red Sox for first baseman Triston Casas and designated hitter Masataka Yoshida. If the Mariners didn't move Castillo for two major league bats, it's doubtful they move him for an unproven prospect like Mayo.
The offseason hasn't gone the way Seattle or the Orioles would have wanted so far. And that might push the two clubs to make a deal that's mutually beneficial.
