Seattle Mariners Reportedly Still Interested in Third Baseman Yoan Moncada
The Seattle Mariners are still looking to answers to the hole in their infield before Opening day roles around on March 27, 2025.
The Mariners have been patient this offseason and that unusual restraint has led to them missing out on players like Josh Naylor, Chrisitan Walker, Paul Goldschmidt and Gleyber Torres. And they've extended contract offers to first baseman Carlos Santana and middle infielder Hye-seong Kim only for them to choose somewhere else to sign.
But there's still options for Seattle before pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training.
Per a report from Francys Romero on "X" (formerly known as Twitter), the Mariners, Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays are all still interested in third baseman Yoan Moncada.
The same report said that the third baseman market is being patient waiting for Alex Bregman to find a deal.
Moncada's free agency this offseason came after an eight-year stint with the Chicago White Sox that was fraught with injuries.
Moncada's best season was in 2019 where he hit .315 to go with 25 home runs and 79 RBIs. Since then, he's played over 104 games just once, which was in 2021.
Moncada has played a combined 208 games over the last three seasons and has a .236 batting average to go with 23 home runs, 91 RBIs and an 88 wRC+.
Moncada isn't the ideal player signing, but he'll likely be cheap due to his injury problems. His ability as a switch-hitter could also lead to a platoon with Dylan Moore at third, which would mitigate some of the injury risk attached to Moncada.
There are better third base options available like Bregman or potential trade target Nolan Arenado. But Moncada is a low-risk, high-reward player that Seattle can sign with its limited payroll.
