Seattle Mariners Broadcaster Shares Story on "X" After Passing of Pete Rose

Ran into Pete Rose at a 1995 Final Four event in Seattle. Fun convo. Told him I remembered a Reds 1966 twin-bill in Philly. He told me about every AB. I went to Baseball Reference. Pete was 6x10, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 3R, no walks, no strikeouts. Reds rolled, 14-7 & 8-7. pic.twitter.com/eCtEcoBadc