Seattle Mariners Broadcaster Shares Story on "X" After Passing of Pete Rose
On Monday, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos legend Pete Rose died at the age of 83.
Rose is baseball's all-time hit king at 4,256. He also leads baseball history in games played and at-bats. One of the best players to ever play the game, he is also one of its most controversial figures. He's not in the Hall of Fame after receiving a lifetime ban for betting on baseball.
The general public has softened its stance on Rose in the last few years as gaming has become a bigger part of the sports landscape, but the lifetime ban has remained. There is hope among some that he will get into the Hall of Fame now that he has passed.
After the news of his death spread on Monday night, Seattle Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims posted a story about Rose on "X."
Ran into Pete Rose at a 1995 Final Four event in Seattle. Fun convo. Told him I remembered a Reds 1966 twin-bill in Philly. He told me about every AB. I went to Baseball Reference. Pete was 6x10, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 3R, no walks, no strikeouts. Reds rolled, 14-7 & 8-7.
Ironically enough, former Seattle Mariners outfielder (and Reds teammate) Ken Griffey Sr. was with Rose just the day before his death.
Griffey Sr. was a 19-year veteran overall who spent parts of two seasons with the Mariners. He hit 152 career homers and drove in 859 runs. He was a three-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion with the Reds.
