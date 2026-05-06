Braves vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 6

The Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners have split the first two games of their early-week series heading into Wednesday’s matinee matchup.

Seattle is three games under .500 and off to a slow start in 2026 while the Braves (26-11) have a massive cushion atop the NL East. Atlanta’s offense has been the best in baseball, ranking No. 1 in OPS, runs scored and batting average through 37 games.

Veteran left-hander Martin Perez (2.22 ERA) gets the ball for Atlanta in the series finale against Mariners righty Bryan Woo (4.61 ERA). Woo has struggled to find his All-Star form in 2026, allowing 13 runs over his last two starts.

Can he survive against this vaunted Atlanta attack?

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this matchup on Wednesday afternoon.

Braves vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves +1.5 (-186)

Mariners -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Braves: +113

Mariners: -136

Total

8 (Over -115/Under -105)

Braves vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Atlanta: Martin Perez (2-1, 2.22 ERA)

Seattle: Bryan Woo (1-2, 4.61 ERA)

Braves vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): BravesVision, Mariners.TV

Braves record: 26-11

Mariners record: 17-20

Braves vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryan Woo OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+109)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column why Woo is a fade candidate against Atlanta:

Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo is off to a rough start in the 2026 season, posting a 4.61 ERA after back-to-back rough outings.

Woo has given up 16 hits and 13 runs over his last two starts, and now he has a tough matchup with the Atlanta Braves, who rank first in MLB in runs scored, OPS and batting average in the 2025 campaign.

So, I’m fading Woo and taking the OVER on his earned runs prop, which is set at 2.5. We’re actually getting plus money for Woo to go OVER this number, something he’s done in three of his last four outings.

The Mariners righty doesn’t have the best advanced profile this season, ranking in the 51st percentile in expected ERA and the 35th percentile in expected batting average against. So, I don’t see him completely turning things around against one of the best offenses in baseball on Wednesday.

Braves vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

Even though I’m taking an OVER on Woo’s earned runs, I actually think this could be a low-scoring game on Wednesday afternoon.

Perez has a solid actual ERA this season, though his expected ERA is sitting at 4.47. Despite that, I think he can control a Seattle offense that is 28th in batting average and 22nd in MLB in runs scored.

The Mariners have hit the UNDER in 52.8 percent of their games this season while the Braves have done so in 50 percent of their games – despite having an elite offense.

These teams have combined for just 14 runs over the first two games of this matchup, and even if Woo allows three runs, it doesn’t guarantee that the Mariners will score enough to push this total over. After all, Seattle has gone UNDER this total in over half of Woo’s starts in 2026.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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