Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Dominating All-Star Voting at First Update
With more than one million votes already, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is closing in on his first career All-Star selection.
At the first update, which MLB provided on Monday, Raleigh is nearly 700,000 votes ahead of Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays.
According to MLB.com, here is how the balloting works:
The top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders) in each league will be revealed on MLB Network at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 26. The overall leading vote-getter in each league will receive an automatic spot in their team’s starting lineup while the other top vote-getters will advance to Phase 2 of voting. If an outfielder is a league’s leading vote-getter, only the next four outfield finalists will move on to Phase 2 to determine who starts at the two remaining spots.
Raleigh has the second-most votes in the American League, trailing only Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. The 28-year-old has turned himself into one of the best offensive players in the big leagues, hitting .263 thus far with 26 homers and 54 RBIs. He also has seven stolen bases and a .374 on-base percentage.
He's been the leader of the Mariners offense as they look to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
Seattle is 36-34 entering play on Monday and will host the Boston Red Sox for three games at Fenway Park starting Monday.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Logan Gilbert (SEA) battles against Lucas Giolito (BOS).
