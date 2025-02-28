Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Earns Another Impressive Accolade
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has set several records and won more awards in the last six months.
During the regular season, Raleigh set new franchise marks for single-season RBIs (100) and home runs (34) by a catcher. He also set the franchise record for the most home runs by a player through their first four seasons with the Mariners (93), which was also the MLB record for the most homers by a catcher over the same span.
Raleigh was also among the best defenders at the position. He caught more innings than any other catcher in baseball. He co-led baseball in runners caught stealing (32) with the Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith.
For his efforts in 2024, Seattle's iron man was named the team's MVP by the Seattle chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. He also won Gold and Platinum Glove awards and was named the finalist for an American League Silver Slugger award.
Raleigh added some more hardware to his every-growing trophy case on Thursday. The Seattle Sports Commission named Raleigh the 2025 Men's Sports Star of the Year at the 90th annual Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards.
Raleigh finished 2024 with a .220 average, 34 home runs and 100 RBIs in a career-high 153 games.
Raleigh has the task of being the man behind the plate for arguably the best starting rotation in baseball. He's one of the two best power-hitters on the team with franchise star Julio Rodriguez.
The Mariners will continue to depend on Raleigh a lot in 2025, and based off this past season. And he's proved that's a task he's more than capable of.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
ANALYSIS: BEN WILLIAMSON COULD ADD A WRINKLE TO MARINERS INFIELD PICTURE: The Mariners third baseman could give the front office some tough decisions to make when it comes to the major league roster. CLICK HERE
RODRIGUEZ NAMED BEST CENTER FIELDER BY ESPN INSIDER: Buster Olney of ESPN had Rodriguez, a two-time All-Star, as the best center fielder in the entire game. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PITCHER BRYCE MILLER HAS SOLID START IN FIRST SPRING TRAINING OUTING: Miller picked up right where he left off with a solid outing against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.