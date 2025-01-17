Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Nominated For Seattle Sports Male Star of the Year
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who is up for the prestigious Seattle Sports Commission Male Sports Star of the Year for 2024.
The Mariners posted a link to the voting on social media, and you can vote until January 29th. Raleigh is going up against Josh Kerr of Brooks Beasts Running, John Mateer of the Washington State Football team, Albert Rusnak of the Seattle Sounders FC, Joe Waskom of the University of Washington track & field team and Leonard Williams of the Seattle Seahawks.
The last calendar year really has been a banner one for Raleigh, who asserted himself as the best offensive catcher in the league, hitting 34 homers and bringing in 100 runs. Through four seasons, Raleigh has 93 home runs, which is the most-ever for a catcher in his first four seasons. It passed Hall of Famer Mike Piazza.
He also asserted himself as the best defensive catcher in the American League by winning the Gold Glove Award - and then following it up with the Platinum Glove Award as well.
Raleigh and the Mariners will get set to embark on the 2025 season just a few weeks from now as they get ready to descend on Peoria, Ariz. for spring training. Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 12 and the first game is set for Feb. 21.
The Mariners are coming off a season in which they went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game. It's the second straight year they've done that.
