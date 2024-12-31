Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Says He's Against the Idea of Robo Umpires
Speaking this week on the Bret Boone podcast, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh says he's against the idea of robo umpires.
He says he hasn't heard much good about the automatic ball/strike system that has been used in the minor leagues, though the following clip didn't mention his thoughts on the challenge system, which is also used in the minor leagues.
Despite frustrations from fans, Raleigh also says that he thinks major league umpires are very good and that they get appropriately graded for their performances. While he didn't say it explicitately, Raleigh may also not want to lose the art of pitch framing, which is something he's excellent at. Raleigh won the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove Awards in the American League this year.
In addition to his defensive work, Raleigh also put together a great season at the plate for Seattle. He blasted 34 homers and drove in 100 runs, achieving that feat on the final day of the regular season. Though he hit just .220, he has continuously come up in the clutch for Seattle, hitting several big home runs throughout his career.
He is a center piece of the M's lineup, hitting around sluggers like Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena. He finished second at the catcher position for the Silver Slugger Award.
The M's finished 85-77 this past season, missing the playoffs by one game. They last made the playoffs in 2022, advancing to the ALDS before losing to the rival Houston Astros.
The Mariners have yet to make a significant move this offseason.
