Seattle Mariners Catcher Ties Hall of Famer in Baseball History with Monday Blast
The Seattle Mariners lost 5-4 on Monday night thanks to a walk-off home run from Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langaliers. The latest gut-punch dropped the M's to 69-69 on the season. They remain 6.0 games back in the American League West race and 5.5 back in the wild card.
Though the season is not over, it's felt over for the last few days. It's just the reality of where the Mariners are at.
Though the game was a loss in the standings, it wasn't necessarily a loss across the board as catcher Cal Raleigh provided another historic home run in the first inning.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
most HR in first 4 career seasons, catchers (min. 50% of games at C each season):
Mike Piazza: 92
Rudy York: 88
Cal Raleigh: 87
Johnny Bench: 87
Considering Bench is a Hall of Famer, that's incredible company for Raleigh to keep. With just two more blasts, he can move into second on that list. With a hot streak over the last four weeks of the season, he could catch Piazza, another Hall of Famer.
Raleigh has been everything the Mariners could want this season. He's led the game's best starting rotation behind the plate, he's played more games than any other catcher, he's played through countless bumps and bruises, and he's led the team in home runs.
Raleigh is hitting .205 this year with 28 homers and 82 RBI.
The Mariners and A's will play again on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT. Luis Castillo will get the ball for Seattle.
