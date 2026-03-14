WBC Semifinals Pit Mariners’ Biggest Stars Against Each Other

This is the kind of World Baseball Classic twist that feels almost too on-brand for the Mariners. Not content with already helping turn this tournament into a weird soap opera, Seattle now gets the even better sequel: Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez on opposite sides of a semifinal stage that is way too big to ignore. Team USA beat Canada, 5-3, to get here. The Dominican Republic steamrolled Korea, 10-0, because apparently subtlety is not really its thing right now. That sets up Sunday night’s semifinal in Miami, with Paul Skenes scheduled to start for Team USA and Luis Severino lined up for the Dominican Republic.

The obvious Mariners question is the fun one. What happens when Julio comes to the plate and Cal is the one calling the game behind the dish?

Handshake Gate continues. This time it’s Josh Naylor vs. Cal Raleigh pic.twitter.com/1icif1Fk6i — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 14, 2026

Mariners Get a Massive WBC Spotlight as Cal Raleigh Faces Julio Rodríguez

Probably nothing. No dramatic stare-down. No manufactured “this is personal now” theater. Baseball players usually disappoint the people rooting for chaos. Raleigh has already proved that no relationship is safe in competition. But that does not make the matchup any less fascinating. Because this is about getting to watch two franchise cornerstones share a stage big enough to make even spring training storylines feel tiny by comparison.

Cal Raleigh said he didn’t want to answer anymore questions after assuring reporters that he and Randy Arozarena have a great relationship



“I hate that this is a thing. There’s no beef. He’s my brother.”pic.twitter.com/xImC2Jcsjm — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 10, 2026

The Mariners aren’t just sending representatives into a major international game. They are sending their guys. The face of the pitching staff’s heartbeat behind the plate. The center fielder who still has the power to make any game feel louder the second he steps in. And now they are meeting in a spot where every pitch feels heavier.

Also, this is just a genuinely loaded baseball game. The Dominican lineup has been ridiculous all tournament. The DR outscored its pool opponents 41-10 before even getting to the quarterfinals. Team USA, meanwhile, had to survive a tighter game to move on.

So while the Cal-versus-Julio angle is the Mariners candy here, the larger game is no joke. Skenes against that Dominican lineup is ridiculous theater by itself. On the other side of the bracket, the remaining quarterfinal games are Puerto Rico vs. Italy and Venezuela vs. Japan, with those winners feeding the other semifinal.

Odds are nothing happens when Julio digs in against Team USA with Cal crouched behind the plate. But even if it is just another at-bat in another big game, it will not feel like just another at-bat. Not with the gravity of those two players and definitely not on that stage.

The Mariners somehow helped turn the WBC into appointment viewing before the semifinal even arrived. Now the tournament is giving them its best possible sequel.



