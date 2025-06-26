Seattle Mariners Catcher Mitch Garver Exits Game Against Minnesota Twins
The Seattle Mariners may have taken a big hit to the roster in a series finale against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.
Mariners backup catcher and Thursday's starter Mitch Garver exited the game in the bottom of the fifth after being hit with a foul ball. Twins right fielder Matt Wallner ricocheted a ball into the jaw of Garver. The latter was checked on by trainers before he headed to the clubhouse.
The team's typical starting catcher and Cal Raleigh took over at catcher from his designated hitter spot following Garver leaving the game.
Garver was 1-for-2 with a double and a strikeout before he was pulled.
There was no word or report during the game on the severity of Garver's injury or if he's expected to miss an extended period of time. It was just the third game for Garver since June 20. He was hitting .300 (3-for-10) with two home runs, three runs and five RBIs on the team's current road trip.
Seattle doesn't have a third catcher currently on the active roster. Infielder Leo Rivas was the team's emergency catcher in situations like Thursday, but was optioned to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on May 31.
If Garver is out for an extended period of time, the Mariners could bring up top 100 prospect Harry Ford from Tacoma or Blake Hunt, another catcher currently on the Rainiers roster.
Garver has scored 13 runs in 45 games this season. He's hit four doubles and three home runs with 16 RBIs and is slashing .213/.319/.320 with a .639 OPS.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS RELEASE STATEMENT FOLLOWING DEATH OF FORMER PITCHER: Segui, who died Tuesday at 87-years-old, appeared in the first games in franchise history for both the Seattle Pilots and Mariners. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MAKE INTERESTING LINEUP DECISION AHEAD OF SERIES FINALE VS. TWINS: The Mariners moved one of their hottest bats on the team, Dominic Canzone, ahead in the order for Thursday's game. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PROSPECT LAZARO MONTES HITS FIRST DOUBLE-A HOME RUN: It didn't take long for one of the Mariners' best minor leaguers to display his trademark power with the Arkansas Travelers. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.