Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Split With Minnesota Twins
The Seattle Mariners four-game series against the Minnesota Twins from June 23-26 was a tale of two halves.
The Mariners carried momentum from a series win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field into Target Field and took the first two games of the series. With two opportunities to take the series win, the M's dropped both and ended up splitting the set against the Twins. They are now 41-39 on the year through the first 80 games.
Seattle clinched the overall season series with Minnesota, which could play a significant role in the postseason race.
Here's more takeaways from the Mariners series win against the Twins:
Inconsistencies plague offense (again)
Seattle was coming off arguably its best offensive showing of the season against Chicago before it headed to Minneapolis. In the first two games of the series, the Mariners outscored Minnesota 17-7. Seattle averaged 9.4 runs a game during the five-game stretch that included the series against the Cubs and Games 1 and 2 against the Twins.
Minnesota outscored the Mariners 12-1 in the final two games of the series. Seattle had just nine hits in the final two games of the series after having 19 in the first two.
Inconsistency has been the most apt one-word descriptor for the Mariners season to this point, and that was highlighted against the Twins.
Cracks form in bullpen's armor
Similarly to the offense, Seattle's bullpen had a solid first two games followed by a disappointing latter half.
The Mariners relievers didn't allow a run through the first two games of the series, continuing a solid stretch of consistency dating back to the club's last homestand. Matt Brash earned his first save of the season and first since Aug. 17, 2023, in the team's 6-5 win in Game 2 on Tuesday.
In Games 3 and 4, the bullpen allowed a combined nine runs (eight earned). Eduard Bazardo gave up his first earned run since June 3 in Game 3 of the series Wednesday. It came on a solo home run, and was his eighth outing in 12 days. Zach Pop allowed eight runs (seven earned) in the series finale Thursday.
Due to the M's offense scoring so many runs recently, the high-leverage relievers have been able to sit most days, but the lower-leverage arms have been taxed heavily.
The M's still have 10 more games in a row before an off day, so the 'pen will continue to get used, and the M's may eventually need reinforcements from Triple-A.
Up next
The Mariners will begin the final leg of their 10-game road trip in Game 1 of a three-game set against the Texas Rangers at 5:05 p.m. PT on Friday. Logan Gilbert will start for Seattle and Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for Texas.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
RAIN EXTINGUISHES MARINERS BATS IN 10-1 LOSS TO TWINS: The Mariners were blown out after a lengthy delay and possibly lost their backup catcher for an extended period of time in a series finale against the Twins. CLICK HERE
MITCH GARVER EXITS SERIES FINALE AGAINST TWINS: The Mariners backup catcher left the series finale against the Twins on Thursday after getting hit with a foul ball. CLICK HERE
MARINERS RELEASE STATEMENT FOLLOWING DEATH OF FORMER PITCHER: Segui, who died Tuesday at 87-years-old, appeared in the first games in franchise history for both the Seattle Pilots and Mariners. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.