Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox Reportedly in Three-Team Trade Talks
Look, December, right before the winter meetings, is a time for flimsy reports and vague rumors. They're the kind of things that the offseason is built on, especially as we get a little closer to the Christmas holiday.
With that knowledge in hand, we've got an interesting rumor on social media from Chicago Cubs Insider Jacob Zanolla:
Several sources have indicated that the Chicago Cubs are currently in active negotiations with the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners on a potential three team trade. Nothing is imminent, but the Winter Meetings in Dallas could push it across the finish line.
My assumption is that southpaw Garrett Crochet would head to Chicago, with Nico Hoerner to Seattle, and prospects the return for the White Sox. Other players would be involved, just a vague idea for framework.
Now, there's a few things to understand here:
1) The framework of this kind of deal makes sense. The Mariners reportedly want Nico Hoerner, but the M's don't have much in the way of big-league talent to send to the Cubs. The White Sox need all kinds of prospect help, so the M's would be better served sending prospects there. We haven't heard Crochet connected to the Cubs this offseason, but that doesn't mean they aren't interested in one of the best lefties in the game.
2) We had heard that the Cubs and Mariners were talking about Hoerner, as recently as Wednesday, so if those talks stalled, maybe getting a third team involved is the way to re-ignite them.
3) The Cubs were reportedly interested in Bryan Woo from the Mariners. If the M's balked at that, getting Crochet involved is clearly the way for them to get the pitcher they reportedly covet.
As for Hoerner, he is a Gold Glove second baseman (desirable), just 27 years old (also desirable), under team control for the next two seasons (also desirable). He's also only owed approximately $11.5 million in each of the next two seasons. Furthermore, Hoerner runs well (31 stolen bases in 2024) and doesn't strike out much (10.3 %). The M's have a need at second base after declining the option on Jorge Polanco earlier this offseason.
The winter meetings begin Dec. 9 in Dallas.
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.