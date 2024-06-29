Seattle Mariners' Closer Does Something Never Done Before in Baseball History
The Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. With the win, the Mariners are now 47-37 on the year. They've won two straight games and lead the American League West by 5.5 games over the Houston Astros.
Also, they started off the homestand with a win which is important because the team just went 3-6 on a lengthy East Coast road swing.
In the win, reliever Andres Munoz pitched a scoreless ninth inning. His performance led him to some incredible baseball history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Andrés Muñoz is the 7th reliever in MLB history age 25-or-younger to post a sub-2.50 ERA with 200+ strikeouts over his first 150 appearances with a club:
Andrés Muñoz (2.44 ERA, 207 K)Josh Hader-MIL (2.39 ERA, 347 K)
Aroldis Chapman-CIN (2.20 ERA, 233 K)
Kenley Jansen-LAD (2.21 ERA, 248 K)
Craig Kimbrel-ATL (2.36 ERA, 258 K)
Francisco Rodriguez-LAA (2.36 ERA, 259 K)
Bruce Sutter-CHC (1.87 ERA, 268 K)
Muñoz is first in @MLB history to eclipse those numbers (sub-2.50 ERA/200+ K), while also allowing fewer than 60 walks.
Munoz was acquired from the San Diego Padres in a trade during the COVID 2020 season and debuted at the end of the 2021 season. Since then, he's become one of the most valuable relievers in the American League and has been the anchor of the M's 'pen this year in the absence of Matt Brash and Gregory Santos.
With an ERA under 1.70 and with 13 saves, there's a chance that Munoz could be looking at his first All-Star Game selection next month.
The Mariners will play the Twins again on Saturday night with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. PT.
