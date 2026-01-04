Mariners miss out on international free agent Kazuma Okamoto

A recurring theme has struck again, as the Seattle Mariners have missed out on another infield free agent. Kazuma Okamoto, who has been on the M's radar this off-season, has reportedly signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, just one day before his posting period was set to expire.

The defending American League champion Jays reportedly inked the Japanese slugger to a four-year deal worth $60 million, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The contract reportedly includes no opt-outs and a $5 million signing bonus for the versatile Okamoto, who is expected to play third base for Toronto.

Okamoto is an 11-year veteran of Japanese baseball despite being just 29 years old. In 2025, he posted a .327 batting average, with 15 home runs, 49 RBi, and one stolen base. Over the course of his career, he's hit .277, with 248 home runs and 717 RBI.

In the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Okamoto posted a 1.278 OPS for Team Japan. He played the hero during a pivotal time in the event: He homered off Team USA pitcher Kyle Freeland in the championship game.

Okamoto would have been a good fit in Seattle

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) celebrates his home run against the USA in the fourth inning at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

With the status of the Mariners' negotiations with their own free agent, third baseman Eugenio Suarez, completely stalled, Okamoto could have easily filled that slot. The team woud then be able to address the hole at second base, left when Jorge Polanco signed a two-year contract with the New York Mets.

While there are always questions regarding how well a Japanese player will translate in MLB, most scouts and observers agree that Okamoto should handle the change of scenery just fine. his signing is yet another option off the table for the Mariners, who are seemingly just watching the offseason passing them by.

