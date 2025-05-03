Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Bryan Woo Praises Catcher Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo has been arguably the team's most consistent pitcher this season. He's thrown at least six innings in all six of his starts this season and pitched 6.1 innings in the Mariners' 13-1 win against the Texas Rangers on Friday. He struck out eight and allowed just one hit and no free bases.
Woo had a postgame interview after his quality start and instead of spending most of the time detailing his best outing of the season, he highlighted his Platinum Glove-winning catcher Cal Raleigh.
Raleigh had his own solid game. He went 2-for-4 with two runs and five RBIs. Both his hits were home runs and the second was a grand slam.
"It's just everything all together," Woo said after the game. "It's the bat, it's the leadership, it's the humility, it's what he means to the guys in the clubhouse, it's what he means to the fans in Seattle. I don't want to keep hyping him up so much. His ego's gonna blow up. He means a lot to the team and to the clubhouse. And hopefully he just kind of keeps it rolling."
Seattle's starting rotation has been praised over the last several years. Raleigh has been responsible for catching and calling the games that has bolstered the league standing of the pitching staff.
This season, Raleigh has hit a league-leading 12 home runs with 21 runs, 23 RBIs and is slashing .242/.350/.592 with a .942 OPS entering Saturday.
Woo is putting together an All-Star caliber season. If the two continue at their current pace, both him and Raleigh could end up featured in the Midsummer Classic.
