Seattle Mariners Division Rival Reveals Serious Injury Issue as Season Ends
Speaking at the end-of-season press conference, Athletics' general manager David Forst made a major injury revelation about star outfielder Brent Rooker.
Per Martin Gallegos, who covers the team:
Brent Rooker had been dealing with an elbow issue all year and A's GM David Forst just confirmed he underwent right forearm extensor surgery after the season ended. He's expected to be fully ready for Spring Training.
That's certainly noteworthy news for the Seattle Mariners, who open up the 2025 season with the A's in Seattle. Though Rooker was injured, he still put up a dominant year at the plate. He hit .293 with 39 homers and 112 RBI. He also stole 11 bases and posted a .365 on-base percentage. The 29-year-old Tennessee native posted a 165 OPS+ and is likely to earn MVP votes as well.
Against the Mariners this season, Rooker hit .260 in 13 games. He had four homers and 10 RBI against Seattle as well. He posted 15 RBI against the Los Angeles Angels, which is the only team he had more RBI against than the Mariners.
Rooker is among the best hitters in the American League West and will continue to be a threat to the Mariners in 2025, especially as the A's move to Sacramento. They'll be playing in a PCL ballpark, which is a notriously hitter-friendly league.
The Mariners finished the 2024 season at 85-77 and missed the playoffs. The A's finished in fourth place in the American League West, but they played much better from July-on.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: