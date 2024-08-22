Seattle Mariners Expected to Bring Franchise Legend onto Coaching Staff For Rest of Year
The Seattle Mariners are reportedly bringing back franchise legend Edgar Martinez in the wake of firing manager Scott Servais.
Martinez will join the staff under interim manager Dan Wilson, according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.
Hearing Edgar Martinez is expected to join old teammate Dan Wilson on the Mariners coaching staff for the rest of the season.
Martinez was the M’s hitting coach from 2015-18 and he’s been a special adviser for the club since.
Martinez will bring some name recognition and some credibility with him. He's a member of both the team Hall of Fame and the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Along with David Ortiz, he is considered one of the top designated hitter's in baseball history. Furthermore, he has been around the organization plenty so there is some familiarity there. He's also had a job on a big-league staff before.
However, not everyone is fond of this move. Some see it as the organization playing too much to the past and not looking to move to the future.
The Mariners are currently 64-64 on the season. They are 5.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West right entering play on Thursday. Houston is entering a very difficult portion of their schedule, having to play the Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals over the next two weeks. If the Mariners are ever going to get out of this haze and make up some ground, then this would be their best possible chance.
The M's will be back in action on Friday night against the San Francisco Giants.
