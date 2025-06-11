Seattle Mariners Fall Below .500 With 5-2 loss to Arizona Diamondbacks
The Seattle Mariners' spiral continued in a 5-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Chase Field. It was the Mariners' third straight series loss, two of them sweeps. They fell to 33-34 on the season and dropped 3.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West at the game's conclusion.
"Rough way to lose it today," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said after the game. "Rough stretch, for sure. This has been a tough one. Time to regroup, take a day tomorrow and be ready to come back Friday back at home. This is a team, as we've said before, has been resilient. They do what they have to do to bounce back and that's what we're gonna have to do starting on Friday. ... These guys, the attitude has been there, the energy has been there. Everything's been there except the results. We've got to change the results. We will get there."
Six of the seven runs scored on Wednesday came via home runs. The only one that wasn't was an RBI single hit by Jorge Polanco in the top of the first to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.
That lone run was enough to keep the M's in front for the first half of the game. The Mariners bolstered their lead to 2-0 in the top of the fifth after Donovan Solano hit a solo home run to left field. It was his Solano's first home run with Seattle.
The Mariners' lead evaporated in the bottom of the sixth. Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte hit lead-off singles and Josh Naylor was walked two at-bats later to give Arizona bases loaded with one out. Former Seattle third baseman Eugenio Suarez hit a grand slam to give the Diamondbacks a 4-2 lead.
Pavin Smith hit a solo home run two at-bats later for the eventual final of 5-2.
The bottom of the sixth marked the end of the night for Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo. He went six innings, struck out three, walked one and allowed five earned runs on seven hits (two home runs). It was his third consecutive start allowing three or more earned runs.
"Baseball just kicks your ass sometimes. That's just kind of how it is," Woo said in a postgame interview. "But nobody feels sorry for us. Nobody's gonna hand us any wins. We got to create our own luck. Got to be present for the next game that we get. As much as the last two weeks or so has really sucked, still got a lot of baseball to play. It's still June."
Seattle failed to cut into Arizona's lead in the final three innings. It grounded into an inning-ending double play in the top of the seventh and left a runner in scoring position. The Mariners also left a runner on second in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. They finished the game 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded six.
Seattle hit .122 (5-for-41) with runners in scoring position for the series and left 28 on base.
"It's a tough stretch," Julio Rodriguez said after the game. "I feel like nobody in this clubhouse likes to lose. But I feel like we all know the game of baseball is gonna go up and down and everybody through the season is gonna go through stretches like this. ... I know we've lost a good amount of games, but we can't do anything about that anymore. Just got to keep moving forward and see what the next one brings."
The Mariners will have an off-day Thursday before returning home for a six-game homestand. Seattle will play the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of a three-game series at 7:10 p.m. on Friday. Gavin Williams will start for the Guardians against a to-be-determined Mariners pitcher.
