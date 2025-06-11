Seattle Mariners Squander Opportunities Again in 10-3 Loss to Arizona Diamondbacks
The Seattle Mariners' bad stretch took another turn for the worst in a 10-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Chase Field. The Mariners fell to .500 (33-33) with the loss and failed to gain a game on the Houston Astros in the American League West. The Astros lost to the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Tuesday. The M's trail Houston by three games in the division.
Seattle went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position Tuesday and left a dozen on base.
Similar to the Mariners' 8-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday, Arizona broke out to a 4-0 lead before Seattle got on the board.
In the bottom of the third, Corbin Carroll hit an RBI triple and scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Geraldo Perdomo. The Diamondbacks took a 2-0 lead with the pair of hits.
Lourdes Gurriel hit a solo home run bottom of the fourth to bolster Arizona's lead to 3-0 and Josh Naylor hit an RBI ground-rule double in the fifth.
Mariners starting pitcher Logan Evans, who was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday due to an injury to Bryce Miller, was pulled after the fifth. He struck out five, walked two and allowed four earned runs on seven hits (one home run).
Seattle got on the board in a memorable way in the top of the sixth. Randy Arozarena hit a solo 435-foot home run to cut the Diamondbacks' lead down to 4-1 and Rowdy Tellez followed the next at-bat with a 440-foot solo homer to right field.
Unlike Monday, the Mariners were unable to use that spurt to tie the game.
With Evans pulled, Seattle turned to reliever Trent Thornton in the sixth, who made just his second appearance since being activated off the injured list June 7.
Arizona saw that as an opening. Gabriel Moreno hit a three-run homer, Carroll hit his second RBI triple of the game and another sac fly hit by Perdomo scored Carroll. The Diamondbacks entered the sixth leading 4-2 and bolstered their advantage to 9-2 by the end of it.
The Mariners got their final run on the board after Julio Rodriguez hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth to score Ben Williamson.
Alek Thomas iced the game for Arizona with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth for the eventual final of 10-3.
The Mariners will look to avoid a sweep in the series finale against the Diamondbacks at 12:40 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Bryan Woo will start for Seattle and Eduardo Rodriguez will start for Arizona.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
TIMELINE REVEALED FOR MARINERS STARTER BRYCE MILLER: The third-year pitcher will receive an injection and could be activated in several weeks. CLICK HERE
MARINERS AMONG BEST TEAMS IN THE LEAGUE IN GAME-TYING HITS: Despite the Mariners record, they've gotten home runs and RBIs when they've needed to this season. CLICK HERE
CANZONE'S MONSTER HOME RUN STANDS ON TOP RECENT MARINERS HISTORY: In his first game back from Triple-A Tacoma, Canzone displayed the power he's showcased in the minor leagues. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.