Mariners Fall to Twins on Saturday Night; Here's How it Happened
The Seattle Mariners lost game two of a three-game set with the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park. The M's lost 5-1 in another sleepy offensive performance and they fell to 47-38 as a result. The loss had expanded meaning for Seattle as the Astros also won, meaning the M's lead in the American League West is back to 4.5 games. As we do after every game, here's what you need to know:
The Overwhelming Story
In an all too familiar theme, the M's generated just six hits, failing to take advantage of the fact that Twins' starter Pablo Lopez came in with an ERA over five for the season. They allowed Lopez to go six strong innings despite several chances early to do damage. On the other side, Byron Buxton had four RBI for Minnesota.
The Big Plays
The Twins took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single by Jose Miranda.
The Mariners tied the game at 1-1 in the third on a solo home run by Mitch Haniger.
Already leading 2-1 in the sixth, Buxton hit a three-run homer off Trent Thornton to effectively put the game out of reach.
The M's mounted a faint rally in the eighth as it looked like Cal Raleigh may have hit a home run to make it 5-3. Instead, it hit the base of the wall and Raleigh was thrown out at second.
The Odds and Ends
Bryce Miller took the loss, falling to 6-7 on the year. He allowed two runs over 5.0 innings, walking one and striking out six... Julio Rodriguez went 0-for-4 and has seen his average fall to .248... Luke Raley started despite having a shoulder issue for a few days and had a single against Lopez... Jorge Polanco had a double against his old teammates... The M's will look to win a 10th straight home series on Sunday.
