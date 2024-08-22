Seattle Mariners Fans and Personalities React to the Likely Firing of Manager Scott Servais
After a disastrous two-month stretch that has seen them fall to 5.0 games back in the American League West, the Seattle Mariners are reportedly set to fire longtime manager Scott Servais on Thursday afternoon.
Servais, who was in his ninth year on the job, led the M's to a 64-64 record this year. He took them to the playoffs just one time, back in 2022.
Once the initial report came out from Ken Rosenthal of 'The Athletic,' some of your favorite Mariners bloggers/podcasters/personalities all begun to discuss the news on social media. Here's a compilation of some of the best or most interesting.
Per @MarinerMuse:
At his best, Scott Servais was the best manager of people the Mariners have ever had in the role. It’s a bummer it got to this point.
Per Stacy Jo Rost of Seattle Sports 710:
The joy with which some call for a coach’s job is always gross. But love for a team is a passionate one, I get it. Consequences follow failure & sometimes change is needed. What I’ll never get though is thinking one person is responsible for what’s so clearly a much larger issue.
From Ty Dane Gonzalez of "Locked on Mariners:"
it really sucks things have gotten to this point
From Ben Ranieri of "Sea Level:"
Feel terrible for Scott Servais. His clubs have always responded really well to adversity and it just hasn’t happened this year due in large part to lack of talent IMO. Got the most out of some subpar rosters over the years and gave 9 years to this franchise including a drought breaking season that I will remember forever. Second best manager in club history
Sometimes tough decisions are necessary and the organization is in a turbulent place right now. Still maintain that there wasn’t much he could do this year. Hoping for the best for Scott and his family
From Colin O'Keefe, who used to work with the Mariners and was the producer of the "Wheelhouse" podcast:
Oof.
Man, I really loved Scott Servais.
And per Meg Rowley of Fangraphs:
Servais seems to be pretty well respected in a clubhouse that has often been openly displeased with the front office. If you want to make the argument the team needs to clean house at the senior levels, fine, I guess, but if Servais goes and Dipoto stays... yeesh imo.
