Seattle Mariners Fans on X Clamor For Team to Win American League West After Major Astros Trade
The Houston Astros made a massive move on Friday, trading away superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs for a trio of players.
With that move, the Astros instantly got worse, as Tucker is one of the top hitters in all of baseball, armed with 30 homer, 100-RBI potential every season.
Fans of the Seattle Mariners were obviously happy to see Tucker go, as the idea of facing a middle of the order without him (and maybe Alex Bregman) is quite appealing. Seattle hasn't won the American League West since 2001 and fans on "X see this as the time to strike.
Though the Astros certainly stepped back toward the Mariners in the division, it's unclear if the M's can actually capitalize on it and take the West themselves. The Mariners have needs all over the field, needing to add someone at second base, third base and first base, but with only $15 million or so to get it done, it's not known how the M's can accomplish everything.
Furthermore, the Mariners may be forced into trading starting pitcher Luis Castillo to save money, which is something that would hurt their starting rotation, which is the fabric of the roster.
The M's went 85-77 this past season, missing the playoffs by one game. They haven't made the playoffs since the 2022 season and haven't gotten past the ALDS since the 2001 season.
The Astros, on the other hand, won the World Series in both 2017 and 2022, becoming one of the best-run franchises in the sport over the last decade.
