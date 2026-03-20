Former Mariners Fan Favorite Dylan Moore May Be Headed For Free Agency

Dylan Moore may not be in Seattle anymore, but Mariners fans still have a reason to pay attention here. According to WIll Sammon of The Athletic, the veteran utility man has triggered the opt-out clause in his minor league deal with the Phillies, leaving Philadelphia with 48 hours to add him to the 40-man roster or let him become a free agent.

And honestly, it’s easy to understand why Moore still carries some real affection here. He was never the cleanest player on the roster and was never going to win a batting title, but that was never his game. Dylan Moore’s whole thing was chaos, versatility, and the occasional game-changing jolt. Over 689 major league games, all but 18 of them with Seattle, he gave the Mariners a little bit of everything: 63 home runs, 118 steals, walks, defensive flexibility, and just enough energy to become the kind of player fans talked themselves into every single spring.

Dylan wasn't wasting any Moore time to get the party started. #TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/gTTp1Wj1z2 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 15, 2025

Former Mariners Utility Man Dylan Moore Suddenly Has A Roster Decision Looming

The numbers still tell the same basic story they always have. Moore owns a career .206/.310/.383 slash line, which is obviously not pretty on the surface, but there’s still a usable player in there. He’s shown above-average pop against both righties and lefties, and his career .216/.327/.400 line versus left-handed pitching has graded out about ten percent better than league average by wRC+.

That part of his profile is still the selling point. Moore has played everywhere except catcher in the majors, with substantial time at second, short, third, both corner outfield spots, first, and even center. His defensive metrics have been especially strong at second base and in left field, which is exactly why teams keep convincing themselves there’s room for him on a bench. He’s also still a plus runner, even now at 33, and that kind of multi-use roster piece doesn’t just vanish from the league because of an ugly spring slash line.

To be fair, this spring hasn’t exactly screamed “lock him onto the roster.” Moore is hitting .226/.324/.258 in 37 plate appearances with a double and two steals, so this a story about a veteran kicking the door down. But the Phillies also have a pretty obvious reason to keep him around. They’ve got one bench job still up for grabs, Johan Rojas is facing an 80-game PED suspension, and Moore’s main competition appears to be Bryan De La Cruz, who doesn’t bring anything close to the same defensive flexibility.

From the Mariners’ lens, this is mostly a nostalgia-and-fit conversation, but it’s still a fun one. Seattle knows exactly what Dylan Moore is. There’s no mystery. He’s streaky, he’s imperfect, and there are going to be stretches where the at-bats make you need breathing exercises. But he also plays all over the diamond, runs well, has some pop, and tends to make sense on a roster in ways that aren’t always obvious until the injuries start piling up.

There’s definitely not a reunion incoming. It just means Moore landing on the open market would get people thinking, and for good reason. Mariners fans have seen enough of him to know he’s the kind of player who can go from afterthought to useful in a hurry. Whether Philadelphia keeps him or not, this is exactly the sort of late-spring roster wrinkle Seattle fans are always going to notice when the name attached to it is Dylan Moore.