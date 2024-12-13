Seattle Mariners' Felix Hernandez Has Unique Place in History as HOF Candidacy Strengthens
In January, we are assured of getting word that Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki has earned induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. This is Ichiro's first year on the ballot and when he earns induction, he'll be the third player to go in with a Mariners emblem on his hat, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.
However, in addition to Ichiro, M's fans are also hoping to hear another former star get his career ticketed for Cooperstown: Longtime ace pitcher Felix Hernandez, who is also on the ballot for the first time.
Hernandez has more of a tricky case than Ichiro, given that he doesn't have the gaudy win totals and never made the playoffs thanks to some mediocre M's teams. However, he still brings a resume that will warrant discussion.
Among many career accolades, Hernandez won a Cy Young and was a two-time Cy Young runner-up. He was a six-time All-Star who also threw a perfect game back in 2012. He's a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame and had a run of 16 straight starts of seven or more innings pitched and two runs or less allowed, which made baseball history in 2014.
Lifetime, Hernandez was 169-136 with a 3.42 ERA. He made 419 career appearances, with 418 of them being starts. He struck out 2,524 career batters, the most in M's team history. He spent his entire career with the Mariners, becoming one of the most beloved figures in organizational history.
A native of Venezuela, Hernandez was signed by the Mariners as a teenager. He made his major league debut back in 2005 at the age of 19. According to the Mariners, he's still the youngest pitcher to start his debut since 1979.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: