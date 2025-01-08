Seattle Mariners Fired Hitting Coach Takes Big Job with American League Champs
After being let go by the Seattle Mariners this past August, former hitting coach Jarret DeHart has resurfaced in a big way. He's the new Director of Hitting for the New York Yankees, who advanced to the World Series in 2024.
Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News had a Q + A with DeHart, which came out on Wednesday (subscription required):
Meet Jarret DeHart, the #Yankees' new director of hitting.
The former #Mariners hitting coach chatted with @NYDNSports about his job responsibilities, which prospects he's most eager to work with, and growing up a fan of the Bombers in New Jersey.
DeHart played his college ball at both LSU and Tulane, hitting 14 homers throughout his career. He began working in the minor leagues with the Mariners in 2018 and was promoted to assistant hitting coach in 2020.
Both he and manager Scott Servais were fired in August as the team completed its slide from a 10.0-game lead in the American League West to out of the playoffs entirely. DeHart was replaced by Edgar Martinez, the team Hall of Famer, who stewarded the ship the rest of the way in 2024 - to better results.
Martinez is now the overseer of hitting for the entire organization. Former Atlanta Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer has been named the new hitting coach.
The Mariners went 85-77 this past season. The Yankees won the AL pennant, and DeHart will be tasked with working with reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge, as well as a bevy of other talent.
