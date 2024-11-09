Seattle Mariners Front Office Leader Speaks Very Highly of Justin Turner's Tenure with Team
After going 85-77 and missing the playoffs by one game in 2024, the Seattle Mariners are obviously looking to add talent this offseason.
However, they are also looking to add leadership and a veteran clubhouse presence.
In order to find both of those things, they could look to bring back Justin Turner. A free agent now, Turner was acquired by the M's at the trade deadline in 2024 from the Toronto Blue Jays. The M's have been connected to him in the early portions of the offseason.
Speaking this week at the general's managers meetings in Texas, Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto discussed Turner's impact and the importance of that veteran leadership.
Per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times:
“In addition to being what we thought we were getting with Justin Turner — a veteran who had been on winning teams with a good clubhouse presence and a professional approach at the plate, multiply that times however much you’d like, that’s actually what we got,” Dipoto said. “He’s like a hitting coach in a player’s uniform who understands situations and conveys that to the other guys on the field. That’s been a big gap for us, and I think that’s a priority for us in the offseason, maintaining that type of leadership in our clubhouse.”
The Mariners had that veteran presence in 2022 with Carlos Santana and ultimately made the playoffs and then missed it for 2023 and 2024 until Turner arrived.
In 48 games with the Mariners, he hit .264 with five homers, 24 RBI and a .363 on-base percentage. He also helped serve as a continued veteran presence with the M's in the clubhouse. His presence was highly regarded.
For the season as a whole, he hit .259 with 11 homers.
Turner just finished the 16th year of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays and Mariners. He's a .285 lifetime hitter who helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020.
