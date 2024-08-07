Seattle Mariners Get Generally Positive Injury Update on Recent Trade Acquisition
The Seattle Mariners suffered a brutal loss on Tuesday night, losing 4-2 to the Detroit Tigers. The M's lacked any kind of offensive clutchness, failed to make defensive plays they needed to and couldn't stop the bleeding in a two-run fifth inning en route to falling to 59-54 on the year.
The Tigers, who were throwing a rookie pitcher with an ERA of more than five, are now 54-60. Seattle is just 0.5 games up on the Houston Astros now for first place in the American League West.
While the loss itself was brutal, the M's almost suffered a massive injury loss when Justin Turner was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning. He was hit in the hand/wrist area, evoking memories of when JP Crawford was hit by a pitch in July and broke his pinky. Turner was removed and pinch-hit for by Cade Marlowe in the bottom of the ninth.
Despite the scariness of the play, Circling Seattle Sports reports that nothing is broken for Turner.
Justin Turner’s X-Ray’s came back negative, but he does have a contusion on his left hand, manager Scott Servais says.
He’s day-to-day, and the team won’t know if he’s available tomorrow until they arrive at the ballpark.
While it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit on Wednesday, the M's are fortunate that the worst-case scenarios have been avoided. The Mariners acquired Turner for his ability to put together clutch at-bats and they can ill-afford to lose him from an already shaky lineup that is missing Julio Rodriguez and Crawford.
The Mariners will take on the Tigers again on Wednesday night with first pitch at 6:40 p.m. PT.
