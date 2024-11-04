Seattle Mariners Get Huge News with Regards to Former MVP Free Agent Target
As the Seattle Mariners think about how to rebuild their roster this offseason, they got some big news on Monday as it was reported that the St. Louis Cardinals would not be extending a qualifying offer to slugger Paul Goldschmidt.
John Denton, who covers the Cardinals, had the news on social media:
As expected, the will not extend a Qualifying Offer to free-agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, per POBO John Mozeliak. The deadline to do so is 4 PM CT today.
If extended and signed, the QO would have guaranteed Goldschmidt, 37, a salary of $21.05 million for 2025.
The Cardinals did not give Goldschmidt the offer for one of two reasons:
1) They simply don't want him back, period.
2) They want him back, but they want him back at a lower number.
The Cardinals are a team in transition right now and are actively looking to lower payroll. Goldschmidt hit .245 in 2024 with 22 homers, so he still has something in the tank, but it just might not be at $21 million anymore.
Where the Mariners come into this is that they no longer need to forfeit a draft pick in order to sign Goldschmidt. If the Cardinals had issued him a QO, they would have gotten a high compensatory pick from the signing team. The Mariners do not like to give up high draft picks, especially for someone who will be 37 next season. Now, they are free to sign him and all it will cost is money.
A lifetime, .289 hitter, Goldschmidt has spent 14 years in the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cardinals. He is a seven-time All-Star and a four-time Gold Glover. He won the MVP Award in the National League in 2022.
The Mariners are known to need an upgrade at first base next year. They have Luke Raley who can play there, but he struggles to hit lefties. If Goldschmidt were to come to Seattle, he could play both first base and designated hitter.
