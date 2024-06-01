Mariners Blow Lead, Win Late Anyways Against Angels on Friday
The Seattle Mariners took the opener of the weekend series with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The M's won the game, 5-4, thanks to a tie-breaking home run by Ty France in the eighth inning. As we do after every game, here's what you need to know:
The Overwhelming Story:
In the wake of firing bench coach and offensive coordinator Brant Brown before the game, the M's offense came out aggressive, scoring three runs in the first inning. Seattle eventually took a 4-0 lead but ultimately gave it up in the top of the seventh. With the game tied at 4-4, Ty France hit a game-winning home run in the eighth inning. The M's improved to 32-27 on the year and are back to a season-high five games over .500.
The Big Plays:
France nearly had a home run in the first inning, but had to settle for a double which put the M's up 3-0.
Cal Raleigh added an insurance run in the fifth inning with an RBI single to right to make it 4-0.
After Trent Thornton allowed a single and two walks in the top of the seventh inning, Tayler Saucedo came on in relief and allowed a pinch-hit, game-tying grand slam with two outs to Jo Adell.
And France won the game with this eighth-inning blast off Matt Moore, which was his seventh of the year.
Odds and Ends:
After a brutal series against the Astros, Raleigh went 1-for-3 with two RBI... he also had a first-inning sac fly... JP Crawford had two doubles out of the leadoff spot...Six members of the M's starting lineup had htis and the team had nine in total... The M's improve to 18-1 on the year when scoring at least five runs...Bryan Woo went 6.0 shutout innings but was pulled after just 66 pitches.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady