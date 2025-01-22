Seattle Mariners HOF Inductee Ichiro Suzuki Talks Connection to Randy Johnson and No. 51
SEATTLE — The first time Seattle Mariners fans saw Ichiro Suzuki was April 2, 200 against the Oakland Athletics at what was then known as Safeco Field (now T-Mobile Park).
It was Suzuki's first game in the major leagues after a nine-year stretch in his native Japan with the Orix BlueWave.
Suzuki made a great first impression. The starting right fielder went 2-for-5 in the lead-off spot and scored a run that helped lead the Mariners to a 5-4 win over the Athletics.
Another thing that stood out about the former Pacific League MVP's debut was the fact that he was wearing No. 51 - the same number that Seattle announced it would retire on Jan. 21, 2025 — 8,695 days after Suzuki played his first major league game. This news came on the heels of Suzuki being announced as one of three 2025 inductees into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Suzuki's number will be retired before a game on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Suzuki's No. 51 became one of the most iconic images in baseball during his playing career. His given name, "Ichiro," was on the back of his jersey rather than his last name, as is the norm.
But Suzuki wasn't the only franchise great who wore No. 51.
Before Suzuki, the number was donned by Randy Johnson, who pitched for the Mariners for the better part of 10 seasons from 1989-1998 and won a Cy Young in 1995. Johnson's No. 51 was retired by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He won a World Series with Arizona in 2001.
Despite no longer being on the team, the Mariners didn't assign the number after trading Johnson to the Houston Astros in 1998.
When Suzuki joined the club and was assigned the number, he was aware of the pressure that came with being the first player to wear No. 51 since Johnson was traded.
"When I first got the No. 51, I knew that No. 51 was a special number," Suzuki said via translator Allen Turner at a news conference on Jan. 21. "I knew it was a special number to the organization and I knew that it was a special number to the fans here in Seattle. Obviously, I wanted to make sure No. 51 was (done) justice, make sure that 51 wasn't going to be embarrassed. And I felt like if No. 51 was just an average player, I wouldn't do Randy Johnson justice. I knew (what it meant) for that number to keep going and for that, I took very seriously. I needed to do well to make sure I performed well in that number. I remember feeling that pressure when I got that number."
Based on stories told over the years, Suzuki sent Johnson a personal message saying he wouldn't bring shame to No. 51. Suzuki went on to win the American League Rookie of the Year and MVP awards in 2001.
Despite this link between the two Hall of Famers, Johnson and Suzuki didn't meet on the baseball field until the All-Star Game on July 10, 2001, at Safeco Field in Seattle.
"In 2001 in the All-Star Game, I was able to face Randy Johnson at Safeco Field," Suzuki said at the same news conference. "Obviously I have great memories of All-Star Games. The home run at San Francisco. But that moment, it meant a lot. Because of the fact it was Randy Johnson and I was able to face him at home."
Johnson is most remembered for his time with the Diamondbacks, but was still inducted into Seattle's team Hall of Fame back in 2012.
When the No. 51 gets retired on Aug. 9, it will have the name "Ichiro" on it. But it will also serve as the constant reminder of the thread connecting two of the best Mariners players ever. Two players who were part of several of the greatest moments and teams in the history of the franchise.
