Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Talks About Ichiro as Hall of Fame Gets Ready to Call
The Seattle Mariners have had several players with ties to the organization get elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez and Randy Johnson are just a few former team all-timers who are in the in Cooperstown, N.Y, and those three will be joined by at least one more Mariners great when the Class of 2025 is announced on Tuesday.
Ichiro Suzuki is all but guaranteed to hear his name announced as a part of the 2025 Hall of Fame class, just several days after also being inducted into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame.
There's also a chance that Suzuki will be just the second-ever unanimous Hall of Fame selection, joining reliever Mariano Rivera.
One night before Suzuki finds out whether or not he'll join Griffey Jr., Martinez and Johnson in the Hall of Fame; MLB Network shared a video on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) of former teammates and even opposing managers complimenting and sharing stories of Suzuki from his playing days.
One of those former teammates was current Seattle manager Dan Wilson:
"One of my first memories (of Suzuki) was being part of Spring Training with him when he first got the club and watching one of his first batting practices," Wilson said. "He could hit the ball a mile."
Another former Mariners teammate of Suzuki's and current Los Angeles Dodgers staff member Raul Ibanez complimented the often-underrated power of the 2001 American League MVP:
"Ichiro could have hit 35 homers a year if he wanted to," Ibanez said. "He had that much power."
There are few players who receive as much universal praise as Suzuki does. And that high regard will likely be on display when he's announced to the 2025 Hall of Fame class on Tuesday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SEVERAL SEATTLE PLAYERS AMONG HIGHEST EARNERS IN BASEBALL HISTORY: Former Seattle Mariners players Alex Rodriguez, Adrian Beltre, Robinson Cano and Felix Hernandez are among the top 25 highest-paid players in the history of the game. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS OUTFIELDER MIKE CAMERON HONORS LATE ANNOUNCER BOB UECKER: The one-time All-Star and former Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder made a post on "X" honoring the late five-decade announcer. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS SLUGGER NELSON CRUZ DISCUSSES PLAYING WITH ICHIRO SUZUKI: The seven-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger went on MLB Network to discuss playing with the Seattle Mariners hit king ahead of the 2025 Hall of Fame class being announced. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.