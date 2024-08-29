Seattle Mariners Have Good Draw For Pitching Battles Against Los Angeles Angels
The Seattle Mariners are through two series in the Dan Wilson managerial era and look to have a newfound energy.
The Mariners got through a six-game homestand with series wins against the San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays. Seattle gained two games on the Houston Astros in the American League West. with those victories. They enter play on Thursday at 3.5 games out of first place.
The Mariners are set to begin a 10-game road trip at 6:38 p.m. PT on Friday. They will have a few favorable pitching matchups against the Los Angeles Angels to kick it off. They will also be looking for a little bit of revenge.
Aug. 30 (Friday) — George Kirby (Seattle) vs. Carson Fulmer (Los Angeles)
Kirby is still looking to find some consistency after his streak of nine quality starts was broken on July 31 against the Boston Red Sox.
Kirby has just one quality start of his last four and has gone five innings or less three times over that stretch. He went 4.2 innings and allowed three earned runs off nine hits on his last start against the Giants on Aug. 24.
Fulmer is in the middle of his own stretch of inconsistency. He has two quality starts out of his last five and has given up at least two earned runs in seven consecutive outings.
If Kirby can return to the form he showed before the Boston start, then the advantage should go to Seattle.
Aug. 31 (Saturday) — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Tyler Anderson (Los Angeles)
Woo's first start off his latest stint on the injured list was on July 12 against these same Angels. He allowed four earned runs off nine hits in 3.1 innings pitched.
Since then — Woo is on a career-best stretch. He's gone either to or through the seventh inning in his last five starts. He's had at least five strikeouts in every game over that span.
Anderson has continued to pitch like the ace he is. He's had seven or more strikeouts in four of his last seven starts. But he's also coming off a two-game stretch where he allowed a combined 15 hits and seven runs (six earned) in 11 innings pitched.
Sept. 1 (Sunday) — Bryce Miller (Seattle) vs. Johnny Cueto (Los Angeles)
This should be, on paper, the easiest pitching matchup the Mariners have.
Miller is coming off a start on Aug. 26 where he went seven innings and struck out 10 batters while allowing just one earned run on two hits. He's had a quality start in four of his last six outings and has pitched three scoreless outings in his last seven starts.
Cueto's contract was selected by Angels on Aug. 21. He's made two starts for Los Angeles and has allowed nine earned runs off 14 hits in 11.1 innings pitched.
Seattle could be more motivated for this series than just potentially making up ground in the AL West. The Mariners lost six consecutive games against Los Angeles earlier this year — including getting swept in a series July 22-24 at home.
There's 28 games left in the season and a series loss could potentially spell the end of Seattle's playoff aspirations.
But the Mariners on paper should have the advantage with the draw of pitchers they pulled from the Angels.
