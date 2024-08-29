Seattle Mariners Outfielders Make Team History With Win Against The Tampa Bay Rays
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners won their second consecutive series with a 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. Both series wins were at home and were the first of Dan Wilson's era as manager.
It was a strong statement from a Mariners team that was at .500 and over five games out of first-place in the American League West.
Seattle will have an off day and Thursday and will be two games above .500 and 3.5 games behind Houston in the AL West.
And the Mariners' outfield tandem of Randy Arozarena (left field), Julio Rodriguez (center field) and Victor Robles (right field) are a big reason why.
The trio all had multi-hit games and homered on Wednesday's win. Arozarena went 3-for-4, Rodriguez went 2-for-4 and Robles went 2-for-3. Robles and Rodriguez's home runs were both two-RBI shots and Arozarena's was a one-run blast.
With the kind of games the three played on Wednesday — they etched their names into Seattle history.
According to Mariners PR — Arozarena, Rodriguez and Robles were the first outfield trio since Aug. 29, 2006, to homer and record multiple home runs in the same game. The three outfielders that accomplished that feat in 2006 were Raul Ibanez (left field), Ichiro Suzuki (center field) and Chris Snelling (right field).
The trio proved in just their second full game together what they can do when they're healthy. With 28 games left in the season — some combination of the three will likely need to perform more often than not if Seattle hopes to make the postseason.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS OUTFIELDERS SHINE IN WIN AGAINST RAYS: Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles all homered and had multi-hit games for the Seattle Mariners in a 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
CRAWFORD RETURN PROVIDES MARINERS DEPTH: Seattle Mariners shortstop JP Crawford's return from injury gives the team some much-needed depth as playoff push continues. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MANAGER COMMENTS ON RODRIGUEZ'S STRUGGLES: Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson commented before Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays on the ongoing struggles of the team's franchise cornerstone, Julio Rodriguez. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady